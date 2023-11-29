Local

Woman in critical condition after being hit by shuttle bus in Oakland

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a shuttle bus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police, fire and medics were called to Terrace Street and Sutherland Drive near the Petersen Events Center at 9:25 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Bystanders provided CPR to the woman until firefighters could take over.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Collision Investigation Unit was also called to the scene to investigate. Terrace Street between De Soto Street and Lothrop Street remains closed.

