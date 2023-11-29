Woman in critical condition after being hit by shuttle bus in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a shuttle bus in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police, fire and medics were called to Terrace Street and Sutherland Drive near the Petersen Events Center at 9:25 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they found a woman who was unconscious and in cardiac arrest.

Bystanders provided CPR to the woman until firefighters could take over.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Collision Investigation Unit was also called to the scene to investigate. Terrace Street between De Soto Street and Lothrop Street remains closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group