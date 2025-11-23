Fire involving batteries inside Turtle Creek manufacturing facility prompts large emergency response

First responders are on scene of an active incident at a commercial facility in Turtle Creek.

Multiple fire companies were called out to 200 Braddock Ave., a manufacturing facility for Eos Energy Enterprises, early Sunday morning.

The Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 says the incident involves batteries on fire inside the structure.

But, in a statement, Eos Energy Enterprises says there was no fire. Rather, an electrical short occurred during standard testing operations.

“In accordance with standard protocols, emergency crews were called and were on site. We are working to determine the root cause of the incident and taking steps to return the facility to full operation,” the statement says in part.

The company says the incident is fully contained. No employees were hurt and there’s no risk to the surrounding community.

Allegheny County Hazmat and the fire marshal are also on scene investigating.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this incident. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group