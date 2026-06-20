ARNOLD, Pa. — Flames ripped through a house in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

Click here for photos from the scene.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue in Arnold at 3:28 p.m.

The fire left the top story of a house in the area charred.

A large hole opened up on the home’s roof.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Flames rip through house in Westmoreland County Flames ripped through a house in Westmoreland County on Saturday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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