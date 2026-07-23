Former Corelle glass plant in Charleroi hits the market

The former Corelle glass plant in Charleroi is up for sale.

GA Group Real Estate of Chicago recently listed the 26-acre site at 100 8th St. in Charleroi. The site was a major glass manufacturing plant for 130 years through various brands, including Corelle, Corning and Anchor Hocking, until the plant shuttered in 2025. Anchor Hocking was one of the major employers in the Mon Valley.

The property includes a 110,000-square-foot warehouse and cold storage facility, 250-foot clear heights and several industrial buildings, according to the listing. There’s also riverfront and rail access, and the site is close to Interstate 70. GA Group said the property is “an ideal platform for a glass producer or related advanced-materials user.”

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