Former North Braddock officer charged with drug trafficking, helping supplier evade police

A former North Braddock Police Officer is facing drug trafficking and providing police information to a drug trafficker, Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced Wednesday.

Henry says a grand jury recommended charges against Craig Gibson over alleged cocaine trafficking in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Henry says the grand jurors heard evidence that Gibson was a drug runner for another man while he was also a police officer and that he provided privileged information to the supplier so the supplier could avoid being detected by police.

Gibson was charged Tuesday with felony corrupt organizations, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, hindering apprehension or prosecution, obstructing administration of law, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal conspiracy. He was released on non-monetary bond and is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on July 8.

The FBI started the investigation into the trafficking and the agency received assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Western Organized Crime Unit. The still ongoing investigation involved surveillance and search warrants that provided evidence of drug trafficking, Henry said.

“The arrest of a law enforcement officer accused of abusing his position to line his own pockets through the drug trade stands among the most dangerous and disheartening events for our community,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek. “Trust lies at the cornerstone of protecting our communities, and it is critical to carrying out that mission. This investigation emphasizes the importance the FBI and our partners place on upholding the law, no matter who you are or what position you hold.”

Through that investigation, Henry says investigators found communications between Gibson and the supplier about police presence and locations. He reportedly “bragged about his access to police radios, the 9-1-1 dispatch system, and other resources that showed how many officers were on drug enforcement duties on any given night and their locations.”

Gibson will be prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section.

