Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York: reports

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. — Police have arrested pop star Justin Timberlake on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in New York, according to multiple reports.

A court official in Sag Harbor confirmed the arrest to News 12 on Tuesday, saying that he is set to be arraigned later in the morning. Police told WCBS-TV that the arrest happened early Tuesday on Long Island.

Sag Harbor is a town in the Hamptons on the eastern side of Long Island, the “Today” show reported. Unidentified sources told People that the former ‘N Sync crooner was arrested after having dinner at the American Hotel.

Additional information about the circumstances leading up to Timberlake’s arrest were not immediately available.

The arrest comes amid Timberlake’s The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is next set to stop in Chicago on Friday. The tour, which kicked off in April in Vancouver, British Columbia, marks his first world tour in five years.

