Former swim instructor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 6 young children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A former children’s swim instructor has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six young children.

Leo McIntyre, who previously worked at Goldfish Swim School in McMurray, was arrested more than three years ago. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to all charges related to the sexual abuse of children between the ages of 6 and 13.

The plea deal is for 10-30 years in prison. He will be sentenced in October.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said the plea deal ensures justice while protecting the victims from the trauma of testifying in court.

“This plea accomplishes not only justice, but spares them from having to do that again,” said District Attorney Jason Walsh. “We don’t want to re-abuse children. We want to take those situations carefully, cautiously, with the feelings of the victims paramount,” he added.

As part of the plea agreement, McIntyre must register as a lifetime sex offender and will never be permitted to work with or around children again.

The arrest initially led to widespread concern in the community. Police asked parents to come forward to help identify any additional victims, prompting difficult conversations in homes across the area.

Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates on this case and any developments from sentencing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group