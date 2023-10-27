Free dental, vision, hearing clinic returns to David L. Lawrence Convention Center

PITTSBURGH — Free dental, vision, and hearing care for kids, adults and seniors is available for two days at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The Mission of Mercy event takes place Friday, Oct. 27, and Saturday, Oct. 28. Doors opened at 6 a.m. and there was a line outside the center of people waiting to get in.

The clinic is open to adults and children ages 2 and older. There are no income or eligibility requirements to receive care.

More than 1,200 volunteers from around the region are expected to care for thousands of patients.

Organizers said anyone can take advantage of the event, and there is no insurance or income eligibility. All services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

