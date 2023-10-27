2 people flown to hospital after stabbing incident at New Brighton sports bar

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Two people were flown to local hospitals after a stabbing incident inside a sports bar in New Brighton Thursday night.

According to a Beaver County 911 supervisor, first responders were called to Marion Hill Grill at 9:03 p.m.

The condition of the victims has not been released.

A neighbor told Channel 11 she saw roughly 20 people fighting in the parking lot.

