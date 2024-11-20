Freedom man charged with sexual charges involving minor, including attempted sex trafficking

FREEDOM, Pa. — A Beaver County man has been charged with multiple sexual charges involving a minor including attempted sex trafficking.

Mark Kriss, 64, from Freedom is accused of receiving material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted sex traffic, the district attorney’s office announced Wednesday.

Authorities say Kriss received sexual photos of a minor in May 2021 and he is believed to have asked the child to send more photos over text.

The district attorney’s office said Kriss later met with the child in a church parking lot and took her to a motel where he offered her money and sexually assaulted her.

Members of the FBI and the North Regional Police Department are helping to investigate this case.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Mississippi’s attorney general seeking execution date for man who murdered teen in 2000 Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. has been on death row for over ten years. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group