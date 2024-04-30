18-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was shot in killed in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood late Monday.

First responders were called to Heckelman Street at around 11:35 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple police vehicles in the area. A section of the road was taped off.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as David Rivera of Pittsburgh.

No other information was immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group