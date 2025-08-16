General manager of Penn Hills pizzeria that was robbed speaks out; shares new video of the crime

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The general manager of a pizza shop that was robbed is speaking out as the search for the suspect in the crime continues.

The robbery happened last Saturday. The business was closed to recover, but reopened on Tuesday.

Christa Hollis is the General Manager of Pasquale’s Pizzeria.

She says her team is still shaken up.

“My employees felt violated, scared, shaken. This has never happened to us. We’ve been in business 20 years now, so having this happen was a big shocker to us all, to be honest with you,” Hollis said.

She shared surveillance video with Channel 11 showing the moment a man walked into the pizza shop and walked out with the cash register.

The video shows a man walking into Pasquale’s Pizzeria in Penn Hills with his hood up and mask over his face.

You can see him holding a gun in his right hand.

He goes behind the counter and pulls out the register, knocking over a computer in the process.

Hollis said that customers have been stopping by to offer their support.

The robber has still not been caught.

