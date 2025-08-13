Penn Hills pizzeria reopens after armed robbery; shares photos of suspect

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A Penn Hills pizzeria has reopened after it was robbed over the weekend.

Pasquale’s Pizzeria of Penn Hills took to social media on Tuesday to share photos of the suspect in the crime that happened Saturday.

A man in a mask wearing a black hoodie, white shoes and jeans is caught on surveillance cameras walking in and stealing from the business.

The owners said the robbery happened at 10 p.m. on Saturday, during business hours. No workers or customers were injured.

“With over 20 years of operation, we are fortunate that this is our first experience with an armed robbery. Hopefully, we will never have to go through this again,” the business said in a post on Facebook.

The owner thanked the Penn Hills Police Department for a swift response and the community for continued support.

