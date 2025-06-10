Golf fans can get a taste of Pittsburgh’s favorite foods during the U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Fans from all over the world are getting a taste of Pittsburgh favorites during the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.

Those iconic foods are found in the Fan Central tent.

The spread features a Primanti’s inspired Steel City hot dog, Mancini’s pepperoni rolls, Eat’n Park’s famous Smiley cookies and an Oakmont shaved kielbasa sandwich (of course made on Mancini’s bread).

“It’s super cool and I know it’s bringing a lot of revenue to Pittsburgh," one fan said about the nod to local favorites.

And for Mancini’s, they’re presence will be noticed throughout the course. They’re providing thousands of buns and rolls for concessions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group