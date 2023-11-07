‘Good reviews:’ Mike Tomlin likes Matt Canada on the sideline

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Matt Canada called his plays from the sideline on Thursday for the first time in his three-year tenure as the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator.

The Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, and perhaps more importantly, head coach Mike Tomlin said he liked what his team got out of having the offensive play caller close at hand.

So you can expect Canada to be back on the sideline once again this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game that he thought the change made sense for the offense as a whole, noting that while has constant communication with Canada from the booth via his in-helmet radio, the rest of the offense has to have their messages from the OC relayed through their position coach.

