Local

‘Good reviews:’ Mike Tomlin likes Matt Canada on the sideline

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Titans Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada, left, sits with quarterback Kenny Pickett, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Alan Saunders, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Matt Canada called his plays from the sideline on Thursday for the first time in his three-year tenure as the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator.

The Steelers beat the Tennessee Titans, 20-16, and perhaps more importantly, head coach Mike Tomlin said he liked what his team got out of having the offensive play caller close at hand.

So you can expect Canada to be back on the sideline once again this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game that he thought the change made sense for the offense as a whole, noting that while has constant communication with Canada from the booth via his in-helmet radio, the rest of the offense has to have their messages from the OC relayed through their position coach.

Click here to read the full story from Steelers Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Kenny Chesney coming to Pittsburgh in 2024
  • ‘Black Panther,’ ‘Avengers’ stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children, killed in crash
  • New coffee shop opens with ‘inclusive’ concept in Squirrel Hill
  • VIDEO: Downtown Pittsburgh homeless encampment to be cleared out; residents nearing deadline to vacate
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Purdue

    Most Read