PITTSBURGH — Kenny Chesney is returning to the ‘Burgh.

The country superstar will bring his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

Joining Chesney will be the Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. Click here for more information.

