Grammy-nominated rapper, singer Rod Wave to perform in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Grammy Award-nominated rapper and singer Rod Wave is coming to Pittsburgh.

He’s bringing his Don’t Look Down Tour to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Oct. 23.

General ticket sales start June 26 at 1 p.m. on official-rodwave.com. An artist presale begins June 23.

The Don’t Look Down Tour will bring the Florida-born artist to 25 cities, ending Nov. 18. Special guest FRIDAYY will support the entire tour.

Rod Wave’s album “Don’t Look Down” is scheduled to be released Aug. 28.

Rod Wave boasts more than 15 billion streams across music platforms and three straight No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200.

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