Groundbreaking held for replacement of century-old bridge in Fayette County

Officials broke ground on a major mobility project in Fayette County on Thursday.

The project aims to replace the existing Layton Bridge, which was built in 1899 and now only carries one lane.

The new Layton Bridge will feature a three-span structure over the Youghiogheny River.

“Every community, every time. That’s my commitment, and that’s Gov. Shapiro’s commitment to every Pennsylvanian,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “When completed, this project will improve safety, reliability, and mobility for motorists and emergency services. It will also improve connectivity and safety for users of the Great Allegheny Passage Trail, strengthening this important regional asset. We are proud to deliver a project that will serve the region for generations.”

Other aspects of the project include:

Replacing the Washington Run bridge near Falbo Road with a new two-lane structure.

Rehabilitating the Washington Run bridge near Strawn Road, including new pavement, concrete repairs, and updated guiderail.

Closing and sealing the Layton Tunnel, which currently restricts traffic to one lane.

Removing the existing Layton Bridge once the new bridge is open to traffic.

Roadway improvements along Layton Road, including full-depth reconstruction and widening to connect the new structures.

To minimize traffic disruption, a temporary trestle will be built in the Youghiogheny River for operational support during construction.

A new alignment of Layton Road will also be constructed just south of the current roadway, allowing continued traffic flow throughout the construction period.

Washington Run will also be relocated slightly to accommodate the widened roadway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group