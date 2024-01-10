Hello Bistro to close on the South Side

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park Hospitality Group is cutting back in the new year.

The Homestead-based restaurant company is closing the Hello Bistro location on the South Side.

Employees of the restaurant at 1922 East Carson St. are notifying customers that the location will close on Jan. 15.

