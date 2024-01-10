Local

Hello Bistro to close on the South Side

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park Hospitality Group is cutting back in the new year.

The Homestead-based restaurant company is closing the Hello Bistro location on the South Side.

Employees of the restaurant at 1922 East Carson St. are notifying customers that the location will close on Jan. 15.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Emergency crews responding to explosion in Monaca, investigators say
  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Local teenager in medically induced coma after UTI went untreated
  • VIDEO: Allegheny County Controller to audit use of funds aimed at preventing homelessness
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read