Here’s the latest in the battle between AHN and Cigna over a new contract

There’s been no substantial progress reported in a contract renewal negotiation between Cigna and Allegheny Health Network as the days count down to the June 30 end of the current one.

AHN, a division of Highmark Health, and Cigna have been negotiating for months and earlier this spring reached an impasse that led to the two sides providing notice of a potential unwinding. That would leave about 20,000 AHN patients who have Cigna insurance out of network for those services.

Negotiations were continuing, but it isn’t clear whether the two sides could reach a deal. Neither AHN nor Cigna reported any substantial progress. The contract covers AHN hospitals like Allegheny General and West Penn as well as some physician services.

