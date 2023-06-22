More than 20 suspected drug dealers behind bars after FBI sweep in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — More than 20 suspected drug dealers are off the streets after an FBI sweep in and around Pittsburgh.

The round-up began early Thursday morning and startled residents in one neighborhood.

The feds aren’t talking, but Channel 11′s Chief Investigator Rick Earle has been piecing together what went down.

Exclusive video shared with 11 Investigates shows the FBI in an armored vehicle just outside an apartment in Perry South Thursday morning searching for a suspected drug dealer.

As swat searched a nearby vehicle, the sound of flashbangs then echoed through the neighborhood.

Sources say the FBI then took Anthony Coker into custody.

The feds said he conspired to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

Coker is just one of more than 20 suspected drug dealers rounded up by the FBI for crack cocaine, fentanyl, and illegal firearms.

According to court paperwork just unsealed today, in addition to drug charges, some of the suspects are charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

As of the last count, the FBI had arrested 21 of 24 suspects.

The feds will provide more details on these arrests at a news conference Friday morning.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group