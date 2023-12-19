Local

Here’s a list of locations where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Allegheny County

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

Christmas Tree Farm Stock photo of a Christmas tree farm. (arlutz73/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County will once again offer several locations for residents to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays.

Trees will be accepted starting Dec. 26 through Jan. 14 at all nine county parks from 8 a.m. until dusk.

All lights, decorations, tinsel and stands must be removed from trees before being dropped off.

The trees will be mulched and used in the county parks.

The county said during last year’s program, over 3,000 trees were received and recycled, with the resulting mulch used for various purposes throughout the park’s system of more than 12,000 acres.

Click here for the full list of drop-off locations

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Code Blue’ declared for Monday, Tuesday night in Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh
  • Squirrel Hill restaurant issued consumer alert after inspection finds several high-risk violations
  • ‘She doesn’t have control over her muscles’: Celine Dion’s sister gives grim update
  • VIDEO: Sinkhole opens up underneath parked car in Spring Hill
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read