Squirrel Hill restaurant issued consumer alert after inspection finds several high-risk violations

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County issued an alert to consumers about a restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood after multiple health code violations were noted during a recent inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department listed numerous violations for Dagu Rice Noodle, located on the 5800 block of Forbes Avenue. Those violations include:

Food in unsound condition

Hot food held at unsafe temperature

Cold food held at unsafe temperature

Inadequate facilities to maintain food temperature

Inadequate prevention of cross-contamination

Inadequate employee personal hygiene

Inadequate cleaning and sanitization of food contact surfaces

Inadequate pest management.

The inspection reports note several of the violations as high-risk, including live insects in bags of rice, hot and cold foods held at incorrect temperatures, raw chicken stored behind cooked buns in a prep cooler, evidence of employees not washing hands while prepping food and an electric saw seen with old meat and bone pieces on it. Several of these high risk violations were also considered repeat violations.

The report also notes several medium-risk violations, like evidence of smoking in the restaurant’s basement and an active infestation of crawling insects and fruit flies.

The restaurant was given corrective actions for violations of all risk levels.

To see the full inspection report, click here.

