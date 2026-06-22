Here’s when the Penguins are expected to make selections in the 2026 NHL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The 2025-2026 NHL season just wrapped up, and now teams are already focusing on players of the future.

The 2026 NHL Draft runs on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, New York. Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins are slated to pick five players, three of which come in the first two rounds.

Here’s the breakdown of the team’s picks:

Round 1, Pick 22

Round 2, Pick 39 – Acquired from Winnipeg on March 7, 2025

Round 2, Pick 54

Round 3, Pick 86

Round 6, Pick 170 – Acquired from Nashville on August 13, 2024

These selections could change depending on a trade before or during the draft. The Penguins have repeatedly boasted that no other team has more selections in the first three rounds of the next four drafts than them.

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