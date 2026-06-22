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Here’s when the Penguins are expected to make selections in the 2026 NHL Draft

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 28: Kyle Dubas of the Pittsburgh Penguins attends the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The 2025-2026 NHL season just wrapped up, and now teams are already focusing on players of the future.

The 2026 NHL Draft runs on June 26 and 27 in Buffalo, New York. Currently, the Pittsburgh Penguins are slated to pick five players, three of which come in the first two rounds.

Here’s the breakdown of the team’s picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 22
  • Round 2, Pick 39 – Acquired from Winnipeg on March 7, 2025
  • Round 2, Pick 54
  • Round 3, Pick 86
  • Round 6, Pick 170 – Acquired from Nashville on August 13, 2024

These selections could change depending on a trade before or during the draft. The Penguins have repeatedly boasted that no other team has more selections in the first three rounds of the next four drafts than them.

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