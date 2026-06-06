Historic YMCA reopens on Pittsburgh’s North Side after $26M renovation project

PITTSBURGH — The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has completed a $26 million renovation of the historic Allegheny YMCA on the North Side, marking the largest capital project in the organization’s history.

Officials say the multi-year effort transformed the century-old landmark into a fully modernized, ADA-compliant community hub while honoring its architectural heritage.

The renovation delivers sweeping upgrades across the 38,000-square-foot building. Visitors will find two new elevators, a fully wheelchair-accessible entrance, renovated locker rooms and new gym equipment. Behind the scenes, the building received critical improvements, including a security system overhaul, central air conditioning, updated plumbing and energy efficient electrical and mechanical systems.

“This project makes the building and the programs and services that we offer accessible to everyone,” said Amy Haralson Kienle, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh. “And that’s really what it’s about. It’s not the beautiful walls and the restoration of the building. It’s about the people that we’re serving through our programs and services.”

The facility is expected to serve approximately 2,500 individuals a year through child care and youth programming, senior programming and health and wellness programs.

Throughout the renovation, the YMCA team worked to preserve the building’s historic character. A refurbished original plaster mantlepiece near the North Avenue entrance, previously damaged and decaying, has been fully restored. The building’s signature large arched windows and the “log cabin room” have been preserved and refurbished. A wall feature near the entrance pays tribute to the building’s former upstairs duckpin bowling alley.

The project also introduced new community-focused amenities. A newly completed child care center adds 38 critically needed slots, a service not previously offered at this location. A patient exam room, open to the public through a partnership with Allegheny Health Network, Children’s Hospital and Adagio Health, will support primary care, behavioral health and telehealth appointments.

The building’s pool, also fully renovated, is expected to reopen in the summer.

A central part of the renovation is the expansion and improvement of the Allegheny YMCA’s SRO housing. The YMCA’s 89 SRO units, representing about 18% of all such units in the city of Pittsburgh, have been renovated to include four private bathrooms, a resident lounge and new laundry facilities on each floor.

An on-site housing director continues to connect residents to critical resources including SNAP, Medicare/Medicaid, and Social Security, alongside a full range of wrap-around support services.

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