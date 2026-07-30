Historic Westinghouse atom smasher in Forest Hills to be disassembled and moved

FOREST HILLS, Pa. — A local and historic landmark will soon be torn down and restored.

Westinghouse said the atom smasher in Forest Hills, which was built in 1937, will be disassembled so it can be “saved for future generations.”

The bulb has sat on its side for years after the building was demolished in 2015.

It was the world’s first industrial Van de Graaff generator, and stands five stories high. It helped further research in nuclear science.

Westinghouse Nuclear has headquarters in Cranberry Township.

A spokesperson told Channel 11 that specific plans for the atom smasher will be shared at a later time.

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