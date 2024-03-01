Local

House riddled with gunshots in Sharon

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Mercer County map Mercer County mp (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

SHARON, Pa. — A house was hit by gunfire in Sharon early Tuesday morning.

Sharon officers responded to the 400 block of Sherman Avenue at around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but a house was found to have been shot at.

Police said responding officers collected spent shell casings and bullet slugs.

No other information will be released due to the open and ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 724-983-3210.

