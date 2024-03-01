Driver ejected from vehicle in Washington County crash, flown to hospital

CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A driver was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital after a crash in Washington County on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Welsh Road in Chartiers Township at 7:05 p.m.

Initial reports indicated the vehicle rolled over and a person was ejected before a fire started.

When first responders arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

The male driver was the only person in the car. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

