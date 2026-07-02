How Pitt’s BioForge kept a New York-based biotech startup’s presence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A successful partnership between Pitt’s BioForge subsidiary and a New York-based biotech startup has kept the latter in Pittsburgh. In an interview with the Business Times, their CEOs explained why.

BioForge, an independent subsidiary of the University of Pittsburgh, is one part of a broader, planned facility in Hazelwood Green, Pitt BioForge. Currently, BioForge works out of space in the Riviera at nearby Technology Drive, and in February announced a partnership with Panther Life Sciences to advance the latter’s Microarray Patch (MAP) platform, a small device that delivers vaccines and other treatments by penetrating the skin. After a 14-month long partnership, Panther Life Sciences is establishing a manufacturing and materials section in the city.

“In the same way that we’re not doing discovery-driven research, which the university is excellent at, we’re also not a manufacturer,” BioForge CEO Ken Gabriel said. “We create breakthroughs and innovations in the manufacturing of precision biological medicines, but then I stop and I say, we don’t manufacture a thing. What we do is develop, we reduce the risk, and we develop the technology in partnership with the person who’s going to use it, so if we’re successful and got to where we needed to get there, we turn it over to Panther and say ‘go forth (and multiply).’”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group