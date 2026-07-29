Humidity dropping off Wednesday with mix of sun and clouds

PITTSBURGH — It will be a more comfortable stretch of days as we lose a bit of the mugginess that has been hanging around to start the week. Breezy northwest winds will help it feel even cooler.

Sunshine will mix with clouds throughout the day. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. However, most areas will not see rain during the day Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will look and feel even better with more sunshine and pleasant conditions. Highs will be pushing into the lower 80s, but the mugginess will stay away.

Rain chances return late Saturday and continue with a few thunderstorms Sunday.

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