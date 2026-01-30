Iconic local eatery Mineo’s Pizza House opens location at Pittsburgh International Airport

An iconic, local Italian restaurant just opened a new location at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Mineo’s Pizza House is now serving customers in the airport’s main food court, next to Marathon Diner.

Featuring bar seating, the new location will offer favorites from Mineo’s menu, such as hand-tossed pizza, hoagies, salads and appetizers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mineo’s Pizza House to our concessions lineup,” said Bryan Dietz, PIT senior vice president of air service and commercial development. “Sense of place is important at the airport, and for decades, Mineo’s has been part of the Pittsburgh community and a local favorite. Bringing this iconic brand to the airport gives travelers another authentic way to experience our city.”

Mineo’s was founded in 1958 by Sicilian immigrant John Mineo, and its original Squirrel Hill location is open to this day. It has since added locations in Mt. Lebanon and Allison Park.

“We are excited to finally open at Pittsburgh International Airport,” said Giovanni Mineo III. “For many Pittsburgh residents, Mineo’s is more than pizza – it’s a tradition. Having our products featured at the airport not only offers comfort food for travelers but also highlights the city’s culinary identity to visitors from around the world. We know grandpa is looking down on us, excited to see how far his small pizza shop on Murray Ave has taken off.”

Other concessions at the airport include Café Conmigo, Convive Coffee, Primanti Bros., Penn Brewery, Wigle Whiskey, Penn Brewery, Local Craft Kitchen & Bar, Marathon Diner, Beercode Kitchen & Bar, Jimmy John’s, Joe & the Juice, Sambazon Acai Bowls and Shake Shack.

