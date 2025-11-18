Pittsburgh International Airport’s new $1.7B terminal opens to passengers

Pittsburgh International Airport’s new, $1.7 billion terminal officially opened to passengers on Tuesday morning.

It’s a project that has been in the works for more than a decade.

The last flight out of the old terminal took off around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Around 11 p.m., TSA closed the old security checkpoint.

The last bags rolled over that 90s tile when the 12:30 a.m. flight from Atlanta arrived - the last one to fly into the old terminal.

Around 1 a.m., the tram took the last riders to the landside terminal before shutting down for good.

And that dreaded walk between security and parking is no more. The new parking garage next to the terminal has 3 thousand spaces with smart technology. There will be a green light right above spaces that are open. There’s also an adjacent surface lot with another 2,800 spots.

The old parking lots will become economy parking. Shuttles will bus riders to the new terminal. Eight new bus shelters were added, which are all heated.

