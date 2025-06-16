Inbound Liberty Tunnel to close overnight as part of roof replacement project

PITTSBURGH — The inbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel will be closed overnight for several days this week, weather permitting.

PennDOT officials say the closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from June 17-19. The closure is so crews can load and remove material for a roof replacement project.

During the closure, drivers should take the following detour:

Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

Keep left (towards South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street

Turn left onto Grant Street

End detour

This roof replacement project is expected to be completed in the fall. During construction, one side of the tunnel will always remain open overnight.

