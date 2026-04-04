Child rushed to hospital after lawnmower accident in Washington County

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A young child was rushed to the hospital after a lawnmower accident in Washington County.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Trotwood Drive this afternoon in North Strabane Township.

Investigators said a three-year-old boy was run over by a lawnmower and then flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The boy is in stable condition and expected to survive.

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