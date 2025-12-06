Inconsistent Steelers, Ravens teams prepare to square off for AFC North lead

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers and Ravens renew the rivalry on Sunday.

The stakes are high with the winner getting a clear edge in the AFC North.

Neither the Steelers nor the Ravens have played consistent football this season. They’re both 6 and 6.

Much of the Ravens’ woes stem from an injury-ridden year for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is set to play this weekend, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice yesterday with an ankle injury that’s just one of his current ailments.

Still, Jackson seemed to figure the Steelers out last season.

In Baltimore’s two wins over Pittsburgh, Jackson had a combined 31 completions for 382 yards and 5 touchdowns.

He also rushed for a combined 103 yards.

TJ Watt isn’t taking comfort in Jackson’s injuries.

“I’m approaching him and we’re approaching him like he’s the Lamar we’ve known this whole time. The guy’s dynamic. He has a dynamic runner next to him. He’s got dynamic playmakers. They have a really stout offensive line. So a lot of weapons. He’s playing really good football,” Watt said.

The Steelers’ defense will also be short-handed in Baltimore on Sunday.

