Indiana County man wanted for violations of PFA taken into custody

A Clymer man wanted by state police has been arrested.

Randy Wilson Bertuzzi, 44, was taken into custody and placed in the Indiana County Jail on arrest warrants for three violations of a protection from abuse order, an assault and a burglary, state police said.

Becky Lee Davis, 40, was also arrested and charged with a felony count of hindering apprehension for allegedly harboring Bertuzzi at her home.

A trooper spotted a vehicle known to be operated by Bertuzzi around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. While he was following it, the driver, identified as Bertuzzi, abandoned the vehicle, fleeing on foot.

Just before midnight, troopers were called to a home on Ben Franklin Highway after receiving information that Bertuzzi was there

He was found hiding in the attic. After being tased by officers, he was taken into custody, state police said.

Bertuzzi is due in court on April 25.

