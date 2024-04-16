Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday in Fayette County.

The remains were found in the area of Hogsett Lane in North Union Township, state police said.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel is working to learn more about this developing story. Check back for information on WPXI.com.

Police said the remains were found after investigators received information on a missing person.

The investigation is active. A forensic anthropologist is assisting with examining the remains.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group