Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday in Fayette County.

The remains were found in the area of Hogsett Lane in North Union Township, state police said.

Police said the remains were found after investigators received information on a missing person.

The investigation is active. A forensic anthropologist is assisting with examining the remains.

