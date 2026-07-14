Jeannette officials look to boost the community’s population with some new strategies

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Jeannette’s population has declined each of the past five years. Now, with available properties, the city is hoping to reverse that statistic.

City Manager Ethan Keedy told Channel 11, “We have businesses that are opening here in Jeannette, and we need more local families to support those businesses.”

Jeannette is hoping for a comeback. It just needs a little help.

“They get a lot of support from outside of the area, in Hempfield or Grapeville, but it’s about getting that declining population to end and have people re-focus and come back to Jeannette.

The city is looking to sell at least 20 of its vacant lots ready for new life.

“A lot of these properties are already vacant land that the city, either through its own funds or funds with the Westmoreland County Redevelopment Authority,” said Keedy. “They demolished those structures. They’ve been backfilled and are currently just vacant lots.”

Jeannette Council recently approved a residential program that would give new developers a zero percent tax increase on the properties sold for the next five years. The city also waived any back taxes or liens on the properties being sold.

“We are looking for potential investors who are willing to come and develop here in the City of Jeannette,” said Keedy. “For single-family dwellings, so families can have better, affordable housing here in the city and become a part of the community.”

Keedy said this is just the beginning. They are currently working with the Westmoreland County Landbank and Jeannette Redevelopment Authority to ready nearly 100 properties. But the land will not be sold to just anyone.

Keedy explained, “When you come to us, please present a plan as to what you want to do, how you intend on doing it, and do you have the financial means of making that possible.”

Keedy said council also just approved three new full-time police officers and the new properties will be listed on the city’s website in the coming weeks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group