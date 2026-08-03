John Scalo named president of Burns & Scalo

There is a new leader at Burns & Scalo.

As the roofing company celebrates 70 years in business, it’s also celebrating a new president.

John Scalo has become president of the company, taking over for his father Jack Scalo.

He’s the third generation to lead the privately held Burns & Scalo since it was founded in 1956 by his grandfather, John T. Scalo, and his partner, Duke Burns.

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