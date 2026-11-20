PITTSBURGH — The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Johnathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing McKeesport police officer

The evidence included photographs of Sluganski’s bulletproof vest, the crime scene and the processing of Officer Chuck Thomas’ patrol car.

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Photographs showed the aftermath of the February 2023 shootout in McKeesport involving Morris and Thomas.

One image showed evidence markers surrounding Thomas’ patrol car, marking shell casings investigators recovered at the scene. Another showed three bullet holes in the vehicle.

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Jury reviews hundreds of photos in trial of man accused of killing McKeesport officer The jury heard testimony and reviewed hundreds of photographs of evidence Tuesday in the trial of Jonathan Morris, who is accused of killing McKeesport police Officer Sean Sluganski. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)

Investigators say Morris shot Thomas multiple times. Thomas survived and called for help over his police radio.

“I’m shot in the face. I’m shot in the face,” Thomas said over the radio.

“Get some help. I’m hit,” he added.

Morris faces separate charges related to the shooting of Thomas, but the current trial centers on the death of Sluganski.

So far, prosecutors have not detailed Morris’ interaction with Sluganski leading up to the officer’s death or established exactly when the fatal shots were fired.

Officers initially responded to Morris’ home after his mother called 911. The jury heard that call on the first day of trial.

During the call, Morris’ mother told the dispatcher her son had PTSD after returning home from military service.

When asked if he was being violent, she responded, “Yes, ma’am.”

Prosecutors have argued Morris shot at the officers because he did not want to receive treatment. They also maintain that, despite his mental illness, Morris understood what he was doing.

The defense has presented a different account, arguing Morris was experiencing a psychotic break. His attorneys have also placed some blame on Thomas, arguing the officer was too aggressive in trying to take Morris into custody given his mental state.

On Tuesday, the defense questioned the chain of custody involving the transportation of Sluganski’s bulletproof vest and Thomas’ patrol car. The questioning suggested detectives could have compromised evidence during the investigation.

Prosecutors followed up with each witness, attempting to establish that the evidence was properly handled and the investigation was not tainted.

Court will resume Thursday, when Thomas is expected to testify. There will be no court Wednesday because of Veterans Day.

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