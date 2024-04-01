Juvenile killed in Wilkinsburg shooting

A juvenile was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg Sunday night.

Allegheny County police, who have taken over the investigation, said the victim died at a local hospital.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is LIVE from police headquarters with the latest on this developing story through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

It was just before 10:30 p.m. when County 911 was notified of a shooting on Hill Avenue near Hay Street.

That’s where first responders found the victim. His age was not given.

County police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Police have not said if they have any suspects.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group