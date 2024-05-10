Luke Bryan to perform concert on land belonging to Westmoreland County farmer

SMITHTON, Pa. — It’s been a busy few months for Joyce Cunningham. She runs “Knot Only Mending,” an alteration shop at her family farm in Smithton.

Right now? It’s Prom season.

“Since the first of March!” she said she worked on a dress for a high school student’s dance this weekend.

Around the same time she started getting busy with Prom alterations in early March, she said she got a call from a Nebraska number.

She didn’t think anything of it because of her alteration business.

“A lot of times I get military that have been stationed in different parts of the country,” she said.

But it wasn’t a client in need of a hem.

“Not at all!” Cunningham laughed.

It was security for Luke Bryan – yes, that Luke Bryan – looking to see if the Cunninghams would allow the country superstar to play a concert at their farm.

“I thought it was a hoax or a scam or whatever,” Cunningham told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “So, we did a little investigation and found out it wasn’t and it was the real thing.”

Holding a concert wasn’t something the Cunninghams were looking to do. It was just a call out of the clear blue.

“I would have never entered a contest for this, but once you go through the procedure and see how it’s all done, it appears to be very well done,” Cunningham said.

Producers came out a few weeks after that call.

They plan to put the stage up along the tree line at the back of the property, use the side acres for parking, and put entrances on the main road and side access roads.

The Cunninghams don’t have to worry about any of it. It’s all done and paid for by Luke Bryan’s team.

They just have to have two commercial planters plant a grass crop and have it harvested to leave behind a soft area for nearly 20,000 fans to watch the concert.

“And that’s it!” Cunningham said.

While many Luke Bryan fans know his song, “Rain is a Good Thing,” the Cunninghams are hoping for some dry weather to be able to plant – and then of course for the concert.

“Lets hope for warm, no rain, no rain for about a week and a half before too!” Cunningham said. “That would be great.”

Tickets to the September 28 show are available on Luke Bryan’s website.

