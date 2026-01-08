Lawmaker from Allegheny County calls for better communication, following damaging spring storms

A local lawmaker is responding to the recent state report criticizing Duquesne Light’s response to the damaging April storms in the area.

State Rep. Abigail Salisbury’s district covers part of Allegheny County.

She said there needs to be better communication between the state, county and municipalities to help residents.

“There was such a communication breakdown in that system that I think a lot of people were really suffering,” Salisbury said. “And people at PEMA thought it was fine because that’s what they were hearing from the county.”

Salisbury says everyone should know who their municipal emergency management coordinator is for future incidents.

