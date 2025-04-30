LIVE UPDATES: 3 people dead, over 300K without power after destructive storms in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — Major storms moved through the Pittsburgh region on Tuesday, leaving behind a wide swath of damage and putting hundreds of thousands without power.

Three people were killed during the storms: two people in Allegheny County and one person in Greene County.

We’re tracking the aftermath of these storms below:

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.:

Duquesne Light officials said it could take another 5-7 days to restore power to all its customers.

UPDATE 10:15 a.m.

It has been reported that another person died during yesterday’s storms in Western Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police said Andrew M. Celaschi, 25, of Jefferson, was a passenger in a car traveling on Jefferson Road in Greene County at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when a tree fell on top of the vehicle he was in.

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.:

PennDOT road closure updates in Allegheny County:

Route 910 between Dickey Road and Meridian Road in Richland Township.

Route 1013 (Saxonburg Boulevard) restricted between Alpine Village Drive and Campbell Road in Indiana Township.

Route 2073 (Allegheny River Boulevard) between Center Avenue and Plum Street in Oakmont and Verona boroughs.

Route 2073 (Allegheny River Boulevard) between Sandy Creek Road and James Street in the Municipality of Penn Hills and Verona Borough.

Route 2080 (Hunter Road) between Colorado Street and Plum Street in the Municipality of Penn Hills.

Route 2082 (Hulton Road) between Allegheny Avenue and 5th Street in Oakmont Borough.

Route 3028 (Boyds Run Road) between Hilltop Road and Thoms Run Road in Collier Township.

Route 3048 (Noblestown Road) between Sunnyside Avenue and Walkers Mill Road in Collier Township.

Route 3117 (Dorrington Road) between Hilltop Road and Noblestown Road in Collier Township.

Route 3053 (Seabright Road) between North Branch Road and Noblestown Road in North Fayette Township.

Route 4067 (Wildwood Sample Road) between Sample Road and Wildwood Road in Hampton Township.

Route 4070 (Wildwood Road) between Hardt Road and Wildwood Sample Road in Hampton Township.

Highland Park Bridge sidewalk between Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) and Route 28.

UPDATE 9:00 a.m.:

Primanti Bros. said their following locations are closed until power is restored: Harmarville Monroeville, Moon, Mount Lebanon, Robinson, South Fayette, State College, Penn Avenue.

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.:

Allegheny County road closure updates from PennDOT:

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.:

Allegheny County Parks said the following parks are affected by yesterday’s storms:

North Park - facilities and shelters are without power, park remains open.

Hartwood Acres - closed due to down trees blocking roads and power loss.

Harrison Hills - closed due to down trees blocking roads.

As a reminder for all parks, be cautious of any down trees or power lines, especially on trails.

UPDATE 7:45 a.m.:

PennDOT just gave an update on road closures in Allegheny County:

UPDATE 7:41 a.m.:

Ohio Township Police Department reported the following roads are closed in their area:

EMSWORTH

Center Ave is closed between Plummer Ave and the Ben Avon line. Use Pittsburgh St to access Plummer Ave.

Ohio River Boulevard at Allegheny and Hazelwood Avenues where the traffic lights are out

KILBUCK

Newgate Rd is blocked by a large tree towards the dead end. It is currently impassible and too large for the resources available to Emsworth Fire.

Tom’s Run at Route 65 is down to one shareable lane due to a tree.

OHIO TOWNSHIP

Arndt Rd is closed at the traffic light by Mt Nebo Rd. You will not be able to use Arndt Rd.

There is a tree across all lanes of travel just above Bear Run.

Lowries Run Rd is closed by Mount Nebo Pointe. You will not be able to go towards Ross Twp.

There is a tree across all lanes of travel in front of the granite business

SEWICKLEY HILLS

Red Mud Hollow Rd is closed at Sweetwater Dr, and as a side note, Locust Rd in Franklin Park is closed at Magee Rd Ext.

There is a tree across all lanes of travel and on wires just north of The Bark Barn

UPDATE 7:00 a.m.:

Emergency Services across the region are asking people not to call 911 if they don’t have power. You are to report power outages to your power company.

Duquesne Light: 412-393-7000

First Energy/West Penn Power: 1-888-544-4877

UPDATE 6:39 a.m.:

Over 215,000 Duquesne Light customers and nearly 155,000 West Penn Power customers are still without power.

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.:

PennDOT said the following roads in Allegheny County are closed:

UPDAE 6:00 a.m.:

Pittsburgh Public Schools has closed for the day due to power outages.

UPDAE 4:45 a.m.:

Moon Township Police Department sid the following roads are closed:

Beaver Grade Road is closed from Gladwood to Ewing, and from Ewings Mill to McCormick School.

Old Thorn Run is closed in the 800 block, but access is open from both the upper and lower ends of Old Thorn Run.

They also said multiple traffic lights are not functioning, so use caution and treat them like a stop sign.

TUESDAY COVERAGE

UPDATE 11:15 p.m.

Allegheny County Emergency Services said two people died during major storms on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the storm-related deaths is a man who was electrocuted in Pittsburgh’s South Side Slopes.

Emergency officials didn’t immediately make clear what led to the other storm-related death.

UPDATE 10:35 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company says crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore electric service to more than 240,000 customers in Allegheny and Beaver counties.

They call the Tuesday storms “extraordinary,” causing extensive damage and outages.

“With high gusts nearing 80 mph causing significant damage across the region, today’s storm is unprecedented in DLC’s history. These heavy winds knocked down trees, broke utility poles and caused more than 20,000 separate reports of hazards so far,” a DLC spokesperson said.

DLC is requesting mutual assistance to aid in restoration efforts. There is currently no timeline for service restoration for all customers.

UPDATE 10:18 p.m.

Pittsburgh Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday due to widespread power outages.

The district says it will reassess conditions in the morning and “share any updates as early as possible.”

UPDATE 10:15 p.m.

A First Energy spokesperson says it will take multiple days to restore power to West Penn Power customers.

Currently, there are 175,844 customers without power in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Fayette, Indiana, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The spokesperson says Westmoreland County was the hardest hit, with 60,000 outages.

First Energy is currently assessing damage and making things safe for customers and crews.

The energy company will have a better update on timing for restorations on Wednesday. They’re also bringing in crews from Ohio to help.

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.

Forty area schools are operating on a 2-hour delay or opting to cancel class on Wednesday because of storm damage and power outages.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m.

There are over 426,000 people without power throughout the region.

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

Several area school districts will be closed, utilize remote instruction or have 2-hour delays on Wednesday as a result of the storms.

UPDATE 9:10 p.m.

Over 420,000 people remain without power in Western Pennsylvania.

UPDATE 8:10 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company reports 230,000 remain without power.

There are around 191,000 West Penn Power customers without service.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

All storm watches and warnings have expired in the Pittsburgh region.

The NWS says there’s a “large swath of destructive wind damage” across the area. In some locations, straight-line winds gusted over 80-90 mph.

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power. Duquesne Light is reporting over 225,000 outages and West Penn Power is reporting over 140,000.

UPDATE 5:55 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company is reporting 200,000 customers without power.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues until 6:15 p.m. for Armstrong and Westmoreland counties.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

The Tornado Warning for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties has expired. The tornado threat has diminished, but damaging winds remain likely, per NWS.

UPDATE 5:23 p.m.

The NWS has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for most of Western Pennsylvania until 6:15 p.m.

The storms are considered destructive for Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Monroeville PA, Plum PA and West Mifflin PA until 6:15 PM EDT. This destructive storm will contain wind gusts to 80 MPH! pic.twitter.com/vkB42NTOJ2 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 29, 2025

Some other counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Uniontown PA, Monessen PA and Connellsville PA until 6:30 PM EDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/7PEyc8h6aM — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 29, 2025

UPDATE 5:20 p.m.

Parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland County are under a Tornado Warning until 5:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Monroeville PA, Plum PA and Murrysville PA until 5:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WmXQEHCvXf — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 29, 2025

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

Duquesne Light Company reports that over 75,000 customers are without power.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.

The National Weather Service reports a 56 mph wind gust was recorded at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Most of Western Pennsylvania is under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:30 p.m. NWS says this destructive storm will contain wind gusts up to 80 mph.

The Tornado Warning for parts of Beaver and Washington counties will expire at 5 p.m. The NWS says the tornado threat has diminished, but damaging winds remain likely.

ORIGINAL STORY:

It could be a noisy few hours this evening across the area as severe storms will be possible.

Storms will start to pop later today with the best chance being this evening as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Storms could produce very large hail and damaging winds. Hail could be as large as hen eggs and wind gusts could approach 70 mph in the strongest storms. Isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Make sure to check the forecast for the latest timing and potential for severe weather for Tuesday.

The next chance for showers and storms will come on Thursday with more wet weather for Friday. Next weekend looks dry but cooler with highs below average in the 60s.

