4 people hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four people were hurt in a crash in Butler County Tuesday afternoon.

A medical helicopter and multiple ambulances were on the scene of a crash along Route 68 in Butler County.

Harmony EMS said on Facebook that one critical patient was taken by helicopter to a trauma facility.

Butler County 911 confirmed that emergency crews were called to the 2300 block of Evans City Road in Jackson Township at 3:49 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE SCENE

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and we could see at least three cars with visible damage. One vehicle was on its roof.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group