Local lawmakers weigh in on state budget, now overdue for 5th year in a row

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s budget was due on Tuesday, but lawmakers haven’t reached a deal.

The Republican-led state Senate went on recess after the deadline passed.

“We’re very disappointed that the Senate Republicans chose to leave town and run out of town for a very long weekend,” state Sen. Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, said. “We were prepared to stay and work both on Wednesday, Thursday, and even tomorrow.”

The House, which passed a budget proposal in April, is also in recess.

Republican Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Ellwood City said they should still be working to negotiate.

“The budgets that are currently proposed by the governor are spending billions of dollars more than we currently have,” he told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek. “That’s absolutely unsustainable, not something we should be standing for. But we should be in Harrisburg talking about these things.”

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle said the stalemate is largely over how the budget is paid.

Some Democrats have proposed dipping into the rainy-day fund, which Republicans have called irresponsible.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling on skill machines has also complicated budget talks.

The court said the machines are illegal.

But lawmakers could decide to legalize and regulate them as a new revenue source.

“There is a place that I think we have to carve out for them to exist because there it’s not just the state that wants some revenue. It’s those businesses they’re gonna be negatively impacted by losing that type of revenue,” state Rep. Joe McAndrew (D-Allegheny County) said.

While last year’s budget impasse lasted until November, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say this year’s won’t last as long.

A joint statement from Republican state Sens. Kim Ward, Joe Pittman and Scott Martin on Tuesday said, “This week, we have received the necessary clarity on many outstanding issues which were delaying completion of this year’s budget. Presently, we believe we are well on our way to effectuating a full budget agreement in the days following July 4th.”

House members aren’t scheduled to be back until September, but Rep. McAndrew said they will have a six-hour notice to return at any time if negotiations lead to a vote on a budget proposal.

“If they call us back in, I’ll be back there within six hours, and I’ll be making sure to review that budget, and if it’s satisfactory, voting for it,” he said.

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