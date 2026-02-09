Local library hopeful to open this week as water damage repairs continue

MARS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local library that has been dealing with heavy water damage caused by ice dams is hopeful to reopen later this week.

The Mars Area Public Library said on social media Monday afternoon that they hope to reopen “in some capacity” later this week.

Last week, library officials told Channel 11 that the recent major winter storm created ice dams on the building’s roof. That led to significant water damage inside.

Currently, staff are assessing the situation and continuing repairs. Residents are able to pick up holds in the front vestibule.

They are optimistic that higher temperatures this week could improve the situation.

“While we know we’re not fully out of the thick of things yet and are keeping a close eye on this week’s warm-up and what that may bring, we couldn’t let this moment pass without shouting our gratitude from the rooftops, literally, to those who climbed up there and weren’t afraid of heights,” Mars Public Area Library said in a post.

Last week, the library needed donations of ice melt, salt and money to help cover the cost of repairs.

On Monday, Officials said the community response was “more than they could put into words.”

They thanked a list of agencies, businesses and individuals for rising to the occasion and helping them.

The library is continuing to accept donations.

Anyone interested in donating can click here to fill out a donation form or contact them by calling 724-625-9048.

