Local library sustains heavy water damage caused by ice dams

MARS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local library is working to bounce back after winter weather left it severely damaged.

The Mars Area Public Library said recent ice dams caused by the storm led to significant water damage in their building.

Repairs are underway, but officials said they will be costly.

The library is asking for donations to help cover that cost. They are also accepting donations of ice melt and salt.

Anyone interested in donating to the library can click here to fill out a donation form or contact them by calling 724-625-9048.

