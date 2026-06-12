Local Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce bill to prevent AI from replacing teachers in schools

State Sen. Lindsey Williams is introducing a bill in Pennsylvania to prohibit schools from replacing human educators with artificial intelligence.

The proposed legislation would apply to K-12 schools, colleges and universities across the state.

The bill aims to ensure human teachers remain in classrooms while not preventing schools from utilizing AI tools.

Sen. Williams, who represents Allegheny County, expressed concern over the potential impact of artificial intelligence in education.

“Making sure that we don’t let the shininess of AI distract us from the actual goal of getting more educators, more caring adults in the building,” Williams said.

She highlighted the attempt by an AI-based cyber charter school to open last year, which was denied, as an indication that AI teachers may not be far off.

Sen. Williams expects to introduce the bill by the end of the year.

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