Local

Madonna to reschedule tour, including Pittsburgh stop

By WPXI.com News Staff

Madonna 65th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

By WPXI.com News Staff

Madonna is rescheduling the North American portion of her tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh, after being hospitalized.

The Material Girl made the announcement on Instagram.

She was scheduled to be at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Aug. 7.

Madonna postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 newborn girls die after they were found in bathroom at child care center
  • Man facing charges for hitting ex-girlfriend in the head with hammer, Peters Twp. police say
  • 17 people, including a medic, hospitalized during Ed Sheeran concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Juvenile dead after shooting in Ambridge; SWAT called after suspects flee
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read