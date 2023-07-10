Madonna to reschedule tour, including Pittsburgh stop

Madonna is rescheduling the North American portion of her tour, including a stop in Pittsburgh, after being hospitalized.

The Material Girl made the announcement on Instagram.

She was scheduled to be at PPG Paints Arena on Monday, Aug. 7.

Madonna postponed her career-spanning Celebration tour due to what her manager called a “serious bacterial infection.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group